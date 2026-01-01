Policy
Policy briefs on scaling pathogen detection, biosurveillance infrastructure, and pandemic preparedness.
Policy Briefs
Scaling US Pathogen Detection
Here we model how the US could dramatically scale up its pathogen detection capabilities at a funding level of $52M/year. The system design is both informed by modeling work, and NAO's extensive experience piloting metagenomic biosurveillance.
Accelerating the Defensive Deployment of Pathogen Sequencing
For the Techno-Industrial Policy Playbook—a collaboration by IFP, FAI, American Compass, and NAIA—I provide policy recommendations on how the US government can accelerate both environmental and clinical surveillance of new pathogen outbreaks.
Scaling Pathogen Detection with Metagenomics
For the Institute for Progress' Launch Sequence series, I describe how government deployment of metagenomic sequencing, combined with the increased use of frontier AI for data analysis, can identify both known and novel pathogens.