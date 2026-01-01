Simon Grimm

Policy

Policy briefs on scaling pathogen detection, biosurveillance infrastructure, and pandemic preparedness.

Policy Briefs

Sep 2025

Scaling US Pathogen Detection

Here we model how the US could dramatically scale up its pathogen detection capabilities at a funding level of $52M/year. The system design is both informed by modeling work, and NAO's extensive experience piloting metagenomic biosurveillance.

Simon Grimm, Lennart Justen, Jeff Kaufman
May 2025

Accelerating the Defensive Deployment of Pathogen Sequencing

For the Techno-Industrial Policy Playbook—a collaboration by IFP, FAI, American Compass, and NAIA—I provide policy recommendations on how the US government can accelerate both environmental and clinical surveillance of new pathogen outbreaks.

Simon Grimm
Aug 2025

Scaling Pathogen Detection with Metagenomics

For the Institute for Progress' Launch Sequence series, I describe how government deployment of metagenomic sequencing, combined with the increased use of frontier AI for data analysis, can identify both known and novel pathogens.

Simon Grimm