Research
Academic publications and white papers on pathogen early detection, wastewater surveillance, and biosecurity.
Academic Publications
Inferring the Sensitivity of Wastewater Metagenomic Sequencing for Pathogen Early Detection
The Lancet Microbe
In this paper, we create a modelling framework that combines epidemiological data and metagenomic sequencing data to infer the sensitivity and cost of wastewater metagenomic sequencing for pathogen early detection.
Indoor Air Sampling for Detection of Viral Nucleic Acids
Journal of Aerosol Science
In this review we examine the sources and composition of viral bioaerosols, evaluate the benefits and drawbacks of air sampling technologies, and lay out strategies for effective implementation of air sampling programs.
White Papers
Estimating the Sensitivity of Wastewater Metagenomic Sequencing using Nasal Swabs
Using sequencing data from both NAO's wastewater and swab sampling system, we estimate the sensitivity of wastewater metagenomic sequencing for pathogen detection.
Comparing Sampling Strategies for Early Detection of Stealth Biothreats
Will Bradshaw and I outline how to think about the benefits and drawbacks of different sampling strategies for the early detection of asymptomatically spreading pathogens.
Investigating the Sensitivity of Pooled Swab Sampling for Pathogen Early Detection
Will Bradshaw and I take existing swab sample sequencing data, adjust it to better represent samples from non-hospital settings, and use the results to model the likely sensitivity of a swab-sampling and metagenomics-based early detection system.