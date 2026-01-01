Simon Grimm

Research

Academic publications and white papers on pathogen early detection, wastewater surveillance, and biosecurity.

Academic Publications

Oct 2025

Inferring the Sensitivity of Wastewater Metagenomic Sequencing for Pathogen Early Detection

The Lancet Microbe

In this paper, we create a modelling framework that combines epidemiological data and metagenomic sequencing data to infer the sensitivity and cost of wastewater metagenomic sequencing for pathogen early detection.

Simon Grimm, Jeff Kaufman, et al.
Feb 2025

Indoor Air Sampling for Detection of Viral Nucleic Acids

Journal of Aerosol Science

In this review we examine the sources and composition of viral bioaerosols, evaluate the benefits and drawbacks of air sampling technologies, and lay out strategies for effective implementation of air sampling programs.

Lennart Justen, Simon Grimm, Kevin Esvelt, Will Bradshaw

White Papers

Jun 2025

Estimating the Sensitivity of Wastewater Metagenomic Sequencing using Nasal Swabs

Using sequencing data from both NAO's wastewater and swab sampling system, we estimate the sensitivity of wastewater metagenomic sequencing for pathogen detection.

Simon Grimm, Dan Rice, Mike McLaren
Feb 2024

Comparing Sampling Strategies for Early Detection of Stealth Biothreats

Will Bradshaw and I outline how to think about the benefits and drawbacks of different sampling strategies for the early detection of asymptomatically spreading pathogens.

Will Bradshaw, Simon Grimm
Jul 2024

Investigating the Sensitivity of Pooled Swab Sampling for Pathogen Early Detection

Will Bradshaw and I take existing swab sample sequencing data, adjust it to better represent samples from non-hospital settings, and use the results to model the likely sensitivity of a swab-sampling and metagenomics-based early detection system.

Simon Grimm, Will Bradshaw