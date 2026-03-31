Simon Grimm

Hi there, I'm Simon Grimm. I work on building a reliable early warning system to detect novel pandemics at the Nucleic Acid Observatory (NAO), working with Will Bradshaw, Jeff Kaufman, and others.

If you want to chat, please reach out via email or Twitter.

Simon Grimm

Personal Writing

Compute für alle

Unleashing a European AI buildout will require national supply-side policy, not EU funds.

Building liberal compute

American AI companies won’t move to Europe. But we can work to have them deploy compute on liberal shores.

Let Europeans use AI

AI progress is fast. This makes the EU’s high-risk AI rules unworkable.

Why is Switzerland so rich?

Thoughts on a prosperous and well-run nation

Talent sorting in Germany is flawed

Medical school is great, but shouldn't be the default for high-achieving kids

Policy Briefs

Sep 2025

Scaling US Pathogen Detection

Here we model how the US could dramatically scale up its pathogen detection capabilities at a funding level of $52M/year. The system design is both informed by modeling work, and NAO's extensive experience piloting metagenomic biosurveillance.

Simon Grimm, Lennart Justen, Jeff Kaufman
May 2025

Accelerating the Defensive Deployment of Pathogen Sequencing

For the Techno-Industrial Policy Playbook—a collaboration by IFP, FAI, American Compass, and NAIA—I provide policy recommendations on how the US government can accelerate both environmental and clinical surveillance of new pathogen outbreaks.

Simon Grimm
Aug 2025

Scaling Pathogen Detection with Metagenomics

For the Institute for Progress' Launch Sequence series, I describe how government deployment of metagenomic sequencing, combined with the increased use of frontier AI for data analysis, can identify both known and novel pathogens.

Simon Grimm

White Papers

Jun 2025

Estimating the Sensitivity of Wastewater Metagenomic Sequencing using Nasal Swabs

Using sequencing data from both NAO's wastewater and swab sampling system, we estimate the sensitivity of wastewater metagenomic sequencing for pathogen detection.

Simon Grimm, Dan Rice, Mike McLaren
Feb 2024

Comparing Sampling Strategies for Early Detection of Stealth Biothreats

Will Bradshaw and I outline how to think about the benefits and drawbacks of different sampling strategies for the early detection of asymptomatically spreading pathogens.

Will Bradshaw, Simon Grimm
Jul 2024

Investigating the Sensitivity of Pooled Swab Sampling for Pathogen Early Detection

Will Bradshaw and I take existing swab sample sequencing data, adjust it to better represent samples from non-hospital settings, and use the results to model the likely sensitivity of a swab-sampling and metagenomics-based early detection system.

Simon Grimm, Will Bradshaw

Academic Publications

Oct 2025

Inferring the Sensitivity of Wastewater Metagenomic Sequencing for Pathogen Early Detection

The Lancet Microbe

In this paper, we create a modelling framework that combines epidemiological data and metagenomic sequencing data to infer the sensitivity and cost of wastewater metagenomic sequencing for pathogen early detection.

Simon Grimm, Jeff Kaufman, et al.
Feb 2025

Indoor Air Sampling for Detection of Viral Nucleic Acids

Journal of Aerosol Science

In this review we examine the sources and composition of viral bioaerosols, evaluate the benefits and drawbacks of air sampling technologies, and lay out strategies for effective implementation of air sampling programs.

Lennart Justen, Simon Grimm, Kevin Esvelt, Will Bradshaw