Blog
Posts from my Substack.
Compute für alle
Unleashing a European AI buildout will require national supply-side policy, not EU funds.
Building liberal compute
American AI companies won’t move to Europe. But we can work to have them deploy compute on liberal shores.
Let Europeans use AI
AI progress is fast. This makes the EU’s high-risk AI rules unworkable.
Why is Switzerland so rich?
Thoughts on a prosperous and well-run nation
Talent sorting in Germany is flawed
Medical school is great, but shouldn't be the default for high-achieving kids